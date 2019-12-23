What to Know About the Mummers Parade Philadelphia's iconic Mummers Parade takes place along South Broad Street on New Year's Day.

There are parking and road restrictions in place before, during and after the strut along Broad Street.

The Mummers Parade is believed to be one of the oldest continually-running folk parades in America, dating back to 1901.

A Philadelphia tradition continues on New Year’s Day as the Mummers strut down Broad Street.

More than 10,000 men, women and children will do their best "Mummers Struts" on Jan. 1. The sparkling outfits, the music and the pageantry will all be on display in what is believed to be one of the oldest continually-running folk parades in the United States.

With the 2020-edition of the annual strut from City Hall to Washington Avenue comes plenty of road closures and parking restrictions in the days leading up to, during and after the main event.

Here is the full list, from the City of Philadelphia, to get you prepared for the parade.

Mummers Parade Road Closures

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019:

Starting at 7 a.m., two lanes of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square will be closed for equipment load-in and staging. The closure will be in place until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. 15th Street could also be closed intermittently for short intervals.

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019:

Southbound 15th Street will be closed at JFK Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment delivery and setup.

Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019:

Starting at 10 a.m., 15th Street will be closed from JFK Boulevard to Market Street. The closure remains in place until 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020:

From 3 a.m. until the event conclusion, Market Street from 15th to 16th streets and 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets will be closed.

From 7 a.m. until the event conclusion, Broad Street from South Penn Square (parade route) to Washington Avenue will be closed.

“Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress," the city said. "Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal."

Mummers Parade Parking Restrictions

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019:

Starting at 6 p.m., no parking will be allowed on the east side of 15th Street between JFK Boulevard and South Penn Square. The closure continues through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019:

Starting at 6 p.m., no parking will be allowed on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. The closure continues through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2. No sidewalk vendors will be allowed during that time.

Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019:

No parking from 4 a.m. on Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, on Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street and JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street.

Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2020:

Temporary "No Parking" zones are in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Both sides of street unless noted):

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North side of Logan Circle

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

If you plan on driving into town for the parade, the city has a list of available paid lots nearby the route.

Public Transportation/SEPTA

SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines, Broad Street Line subway and Market-Frankford Line subway can be used to access Center City. SEPTA has yet to reveal its exact schedule for Jan. 1.

SEPTA will be detouring the following bus lines that utilize the area near City Hall on Dec. 31: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 44, 48, 124 and 125. Most of the detours begin at 10 a.m.

On Jan. 1, the following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured (Times vary): 2, 4, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 49, 64,124 and 125.

Mummers Parade Timing/Prime Viewing Areas

The parade itself kicks off at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Viewing areas include the performance areas around City Hall, Broad and Sansom streets, Broad and Pine streets and Broad and Carpenter streets.

Public Safety Info

The City urged people to not leave any items unattended and to be prepared for congestion near the parade route. If you see something, say something by notifying a nearby police officer or calling 9-1-1 immediately.

Parents should keep a close eye on their children and attendees are urged to wear appropriate outdoor attire for this time of year.

The parade route is a “No-Drone Zone.”

The City has more special events safety tips on its website.

Happy New Year’s and happy strutting!