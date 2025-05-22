Looking to save a few bucks on your Memorial Day weekend getaway?

A favorite Philadelphia area sports bar is once again making sure the unofficial start of summer features free tolls on the way to the Jersey Shore.

Atlantic City Expressway toll to Jersey Shore is on Chickie's & Pete's for an hour

Chickie's and Pete's Free Toll Friday is set to run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 23, 2025. Basically for that hour, drivers rolling through the eastbound (or Shore-bound) Egg Harbor Toll Plaza of the Atlantic City Expressway won't have to pay the toll, which starts at $4.85 in cash.

“Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions,” Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said in a news release. “We’re excited to be back at Farley’s Plaza hosting one of our favorite annual events this year. We love to send everyone off to the shore in good spirits before a big holiday weekend!”

Free food, fun at Farley Plaza

As the boss man said, the fun actually starts before the free tolls kick in. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks can pick up free Crabfries at the Farley Plaza rest stop (at milepost 21.3). The outdoor family-friendly party also includes a car show and a "100 Days of Summer celebration with 70+ organizations, vendors, artists and exhibitors, including The Funny Farm rescue sanctuary, New Jersey State Police K9 dog team, Atlantic City International Airport Fire and Rescue Equipment, and more," organizers said.

"We’re excited to kick off our annual 100 Days of Summer celebration and welcome travelers passing through Hammonton on their way to their favorite Jersey Shore destination," South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said. "This year’s festivities offer something for everyone, whether you're enjoying our diverse food truck lineup, checking out classic cars, browsing unique handmade goods, or letting the kids enjoy the petting zoo. It’s a great way to enhance your summer travel experience."

With all that free fun to be had, there is something to remember about your trip to the Jersey Shore, all other tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway will still need to be paid.

Honoring the meaning of Memorial Day during toll giveaway, year round

The folks at Chickie's and Pete's also don't want the meaning of Memorial Day to be lost in all the fun as Ciarrocchi chose Memorial Day weekend for the free toll event to honor those in his family who served.

“My Dad and my Uncles were all in the military,” Ciarrocchi said. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”

C&P has joined forces with The Patriot Fund to support the organizations mission to supply mental, emotional, social and financial support for returning veterans. Chickie's even offers a special "Patriot Punch" cocktail that raises money for the fund.