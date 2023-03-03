‘Matisse' Street Comes to Center City and Ex-Sixer Thybulle Notices

Matisse Thybulle is no longer a Sixer, but his name remains in Philadelphia thanks to a street sign vandal in Center City.

Overnight, one of the signs on Market Street at 22nd Street was taped over so that it read "Matisse" instead.

NBC10 Philadelphia street sign says "Mattise."

The vandalism caught the eye of the former Sixer who now plays for Portland.

"Someone made a 'Tisse' sticker," Thybulle captioned a photo on his Instagram Story.

This possible "ode" to the basketballer (or maybe the art icon Henri Matisse, considering both the Barnes Foundation and Philadelphia Museum of Art are nearby) came on the heels of Thybulle himself spray-painting a thank you on a mural on the side of The Garage in Fishtown.

Someone then defaced Thybulle's message on the mural, SI reported.

Well, it looks like Philly can't quite quit the defensive star, quite yet.