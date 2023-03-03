Center City Philadelphia

‘Matisse' Street Comes to Center City and Ex-Sixer Thybulle Notices

Someone with a little creativity and a sticker transformed a Market Street sign into 'Matisse' Street

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Matisse Thybulle is no longer a Sixer, but his name remains in Philadelphia thanks to a street sign vandal in Center City.

Overnight, one of the signs on Market Street at 22nd Street was taped over so that it read "Matisse" instead.

Philadelphia street sign says "Mattise."
NBC10
Philadelphia street sign says "Mattise."

The vandalism caught the eye of the former Sixer who now plays for Portland.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Someone made a 'Tisse' sticker," Thybulle captioned a photo on his Instagram Story.

Philadelphia 76ers Feb 9

Sixers Trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Add Hornets' Jalen McDaniels

Philadelphia 76ers 13 hours ago

Sixers at Mavs: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Total 82 Points, Sixers Lose in Dallas

This possible "ode" to the basketballer (or maybe the art icon Henri Matisse, considering both the Barnes Foundation and Philadelphia Museum of Art are nearby) came on the heels of Thybulle himself spray-painting a thank you on a mural on the side of The Garage in Fishtown.

Someone then defaced Thybulle's message on the mural, SI reported.

Well, it looks like Philly can't quite quit the defensive star, quite yet.

This article tagged under:

Center City PhiladelphiaMatisse Thybulle
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us