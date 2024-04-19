Lanes reopen on Rt. 202 in King of Prussia after crews repair another sinkhole

All lanes reopened on Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia Friday morning after crews repaired another sinkhole.

A section of Route 202 was blocked off between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard on Wednesday after a "significant depression" was found in the northbound lanes of the road, officials said.

PennDOT's contractor excavated the area, removed any soft or saturated soil that can cause sinkholes, backfilled the area to pavement level, installed a subbase and binder and paved and restriped the road, according to officials.

PennDOT then announced Friday that all lanes had reopened.

Two other sinkholes stopped traffic on the busy roadway in 2023.

According to PennDOT, a more extensive sinkhole repair project for Route 202 and also Route 29 (Morehall Road) in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, are scheduled to take place in the summer.