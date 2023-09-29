Lane closures will be in effect on several highways throughout the Philadelphia region and surrounding suburbs next week, including I-76 and Roosevelt Boulevard, due to resurfacing operations.

The work is part of several resurfacing projects across the region in which PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving state highways with new asphalt in order to seal the roadways and provide a smoother riding surface for motorists.

The following travel restrictions will be in effect in the following counties:

Philadelphia

A lane closure is scheduled on Castor Avenue between Richmond Street and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) from Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to Passyunk Avenue for line striping and raise pavement marking installation from Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning.

A lane closure is scheduled on the Passyunk Avenue ramp to westbound I-76 for line striping and raise pavement marking installation from Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

A lane closure is scheduled on the 34th Street ramp to westbound I-76 for line striping and raise pavement marking installation on Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

A lane closure is scheduled on westbound Walnut Street between 33rd Street and 63rd Street for prep work and paving, Monday Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Chester County

A lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Morehall Road) between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Flat Road/Atwater Road in East Whiteland and Charleston townships for paving and casting adjustments on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

A lane closure is scheduled on Route 10 (Limestone Road) between Route 472 (Market Street) and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Oxford Borough and Lower Oxford, Upper Oxford and West Fallowfield townships for milling and base repair.

Lane closures are scheduled on Gulph Road between County Line Road and Worthington Road in Tredyffrin Township for milling and paving on Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Delaware County

A lane closure will be in place on Lawrence Road between Eagle Road and Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Haverford Township due to milling, paving and utility adjustments on Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montgomery County

A lane closure will be in place on Lewis Road between Linfield Trappe Road and Main Street in Royersford and Limerick townships for milling and paving on Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

A lane closure is scheduled on Yerger Road between Neiffer Road and Gerloff Road in Lower Frederick Township for milling and paving on Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists should expect slowdowns in the work areas and are advised to allow extra time when traveling.