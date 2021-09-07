What to Know SEPTA is proposing new signage and changes to the names of their most popular transit lines as part of a new series of wayfinding tools that they say will make it easier for riders to navigate.

The proposal, named the Wayfinding Master Plan, recommends renaming all of SEPTA’s rail transit services, including the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line, the city and suburban trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line, as “SEPTA Metro.”

SEPTA is also proposing a “standardized transit vocabulary,” including letters, shapes and colors, that they say will make their services accessible and easy for everyone to understand.

The SEPTA Metro? L lines and B lines? SEPTA is proposing new signage and changes to the names of their most popular transit lines as part of a new series of wayfinding tools that they say will make it easier for riders to navigate.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the proposed new system map and signage concepts are in response to years of feedback from customers and advocates. Based on that feedback as well as extensive research, surveys, small group sessions, workshops and in-station walk-throughs, SEPTA created new wayfinding tools over an 18-month period, according to the spokesperson.

“The result is a plan that will result in new, consistent signage across the system – highlighting SEPTA’s modes of travel as an interconnected, seamless network that can get you points across the Greater Philadelphia Region affordably, quickly and safely,” the spokesperson said.

That proposal includes changing the Market-Frankford Lines to the “L lines,” the Broad Street Lines to the “B Lines” and the trolley lines to the “T Lines.”

SEPTA is asking for public feedback on its proposed project. You can submit a comment on SEPTA’s website or you can visit the “Wayfinding Information Board” located at 15th Street/City Hall, Allegheny, 69th Street, Walnut-Locust, Olney, Gulph Mills, or the 40th Street Trolley Portal.

You can find more information on SEPTA’s proposed Wayfinding Master Plan here.