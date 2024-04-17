A section of Route 202 in King of Prussia was partially blocked again because of sinkhole repairs.

PennDOT announced the closure on Wednesday after a "depression" was found inside the pavement of the northbound lanes.

The left lane on the southbound side of the roadway was also closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township through Thursday as crews work to repair the pavement.

Sinkhole Repair Continues on U.S. 202 North (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussiahttps://t.co/3IahadGOmL pic.twitter.com/sPuqMHlN66 — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) April 17, 2024

On Thursday, PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said on Thursday that they would need a lane in each direction "to assess the damage and to pinpoint where the open void of the sinkhole is located before backfilling the hole with flowable fill, installing a subbase and binder and paving the roadway."

The contractor hired by PennDOT is expected to "pinpoint the open void; backfill the hole to pavement elevation using flowable fill; install a subbase and binder; and pave and restripe the highway to safely reopen it to traffic," according to a statement from the agency.

Access will remain open for residents and businesses in the area, but drivers are being urged to leave extra time for travel due to delays. However, on Thursday morning, traffic seemed to be moving OK, Rudolph said.

According to PennDOT, a more extensive sinkhole repair project for 202, and also for Route 29 in Morehall Road in Chester County, is scheduled for this summer.

This comes months after two other sinkholes stopped traffic on the popular roadway in 2023.