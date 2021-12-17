BERKS COUNTY

Another Deadly Crash on I-78 in Berks County as Trucks Collide

A box truck struck the back of a tractor-trailer along the westbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks County, Friday morning

By Dan Stamm

  • Since Tuesday, at least six people have died in three crashes along a stretch of Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.
  • Friday morning's deadly wreck involved a box truck and tractor-trailer.
  • One of Tuesday night's crashes involved a school bus, the other a truck, Pennsylvania State Police said.

For the third time this week, a deadly crash caused traffic troubles along Interstate 78 in Berks County.

An Enterprise box truck appeared to have crashed into the rear of a parked tractor-trailer along the westbound lanes near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township around 6 a.m. Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

At least one person died, police said while noting they didn't know which vehicle that person was in.

One lane slowly got by the crash scene as police continued to investigate through the morning rush.

In the past four days, at least six people have died in crashes on I-78 in Berks County.

The Friday wreck happened within miles of where the first of Tuesday night's two deadly crashes took place in the eastbound lanes. The Tuesday night crashes -- one involving a school bus and the other a truck -- left at least five people dead, police said.

