Southwest Philadelphia

I-95 Southbound in Philly Reopens After Crash Closes Road for Hours

Interstate 95 southbound just after Enterprise Avenue was closed in Southwest Philadelphia for around three hours Friday morning

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash closed busy Interstate 95 in Southwest Philadelphia for hours Friday morning.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near just after Enterprise Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Traffic backed up over the Girard Point Bridge.

All drivers were being forced off at Enterprise and had to follow detours to get back onto I-95 at Island Avenue. Traffic on Enterprise backed up and the delay approaching the scene was around 30 minutes at 6 a.m., according to Waze. By 6:20 the delay was up to nearly 50 minutes.

At least one car could be seen crashed into a barrier as crews cleaned up debris on the roadway.

The crash was cleared and traffic began moving again around 6:30 a.m. The backup quickly cleared.

Pennsylvania State Police didn't reveal any information about the two people injured in the wreck.

This article tagged under:

Southwest PhiladelphiaCrashI-95traffic alert
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us