I-95 Southbound in Philly Reopens After Crash Closes Road for Hours

A crash closed busy Interstate 95 in Southwest Philadelphia for hours Friday morning.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near just after Enterprise Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Traffic backed up over the Girard Point Bridge.

All drivers were being forced off at Enterprise and had to follow detours to get back onto I-95 at Island Avenue. Traffic on Enterprise backed up and the delay approaching the scene was around 30 minutes at 6 a.m., according to Waze. By 6:20 the delay was up to nearly 50 minutes.

If you're heading out and planning to take Girard Point Bridge, use Platt Bridge instead! Traffic is STOPPED on I-95 southbound from Broad St all the way to Enterprise Ave where a crash blocks all lanes. Cars are forced off at Enterprise using a one-lane off-ramp @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/5MeCKkl60B — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) November 20, 2020

At least one car could be seen crashed into a barrier as crews cleaned up debris on the roadway.

The crash was cleared and traffic began moving again around 6:30 a.m. The backup quickly cleared.

ALL LANES RE-OPENED on I-95 southbound at Enterprise Ave. Expect major residual delays as traffic is still backed up all the way to Broad St. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/MihtVQLmxe — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) November 20, 2020

Pennsylvania State Police didn't reveal any information about the two people injured in the wreck.