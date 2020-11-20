I-95 Southbound in Philly Reopens After Crash Closes Road for Hours

A crash closed busy Interstate 95 in Southwest Philadelphia for hours Friday morning.
The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near just after Enterprise Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Traffic backed up over the Girard Point Bridge.
All drivers were being forced off at Enterprise and had to follow detours to get back onto I-95 at Island Avenue. Traffic on Enterprise backed up and the delay approaching the scene was around 30 minutes at 6 a.m., according to Waze. By 6:20 the delay was up to nearly 50 minutes.
At least one car could be seen crashed into a barrier as crews cleaned up debris on the roadway.
The crash was cleared and traffic began moving again around 6:30 a.m. The backup quickly cleared.
Pennsylvania State Police didn't reveal any information about the two people injured in the wreck.