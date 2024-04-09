I-95 CAP construction: Expect daylong ramp, overnight lane closure this week

As the yearslong $329 million I-95 CAP project continues, drivers in Philadelphia should expect another closure and a ramp shutdown this week.

This time, however, unlike early phases that required the entire highway to be closed for hours, these closures are shorter and strictly set for a single lanes and a ramp, according to PennDOT.

Here's your guide to the closure and how to get around it if you need to be driving late at night or very early in the morning:

What parts of I-95 are being closed and when?

(All these closures are weather permitting, PennDOT said.)

Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, April 10, at 5 a.m.: "a left lane closure with intermittent traffic paces will be in place on northbound I-95 between South Street and Market Street for construction equipment relocation."

Tuesday, April 9, at 4 a.m. through Wednesday, April 10, at 5 a.m.: "the northbound I-95 on-ramp at Lombard Circle will be closed. Motorists will be directed to the on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard to I-95 North just south of Lombard Street."

"Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

Why the need for more closures?

These ramp and lane restrictions come on the heels of the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area where Old City meets Penn's Landing and southbound lanes being blocked over separate February weekends.

The plan is to eventually build a park over the interstate that will connect Old City to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River Waterfront.

"The new Park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River," PennDOT said. "It will include amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber Pavilion."