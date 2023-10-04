Be ready to slow down on I-76 this weekend. What to know about road construction

Your weekend ride in and out of Center City could be slowed down by construction this weekend.

PennDOT plans on closing a lane along the westbound Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia from Friday night to Monday morning.

Léelo en español aquí.

The reduction of the westbound lanes of I-76 to a single lane -- from 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 to 4 a.m. on Oct. 9 -- is weather permitting, PennDOT said. The closure will give crews time to mill and pave the viaduct between the South Street Bridge (Exit 346A) and the Vine Street Expressway/Interstate 676 (Exit 344).

"Drivers are advised to use the alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through work area because significant backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

Surface streets in both University City and Center City can be used to get around the closure.