Wreck Closes I-676 in Philadelphia in Both Directions

A crash closed the busy Vine Street Expressway in the heart of Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Several ambulances responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 676 nearing 8th Street.

Léelo en español aquí.

SkyForce10 showed traffic stopped in both directions around 9:30 a.m. One car appeared to be overturned on its roof.

The extent of injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Traffic backed up onto the Ben Franklin Bridge and Interstate 95, as well.

Stick to surface streets to avoid the crash, but expect delays. You may also want to take the Betsy Ross or Walt Whitman bridges as alternates to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

This story is developing and will be updated.