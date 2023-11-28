Drivers in South Jersey finally have a chance to easily connect between two of the busiest roadways in South Jersey.

Two new ramps in the Bellmawr area of Camden County that connect I-295 northbound to Route 42 southbound and Route 42 northbound to I-295 southbound opened to drivers ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

'Missing Moves' no more

"These ramps for the first time will allow for the direct movement of traffic between the two roadways and are commonly known as the 'Missing Moves,'" the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The new ramps are part of the The $180 million federally funded I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project that began right around the same time as the COVID pandemic struck in March 2020. NJDOT said the project also included:

Demolition and reconstruction of the Creek Road Bridge over I-295 between Route 42 and Almonesson Road.

Redecking and widening of the I-295 Bridges over Big Timber Creek.

Relocating the Route 42 northbound Exit 14 interchange ramps with Creek Road/Leaf Avenue.

Restriping the Route 55 northbound ramp to Route 42 northbound.

NJDOT touted the project "being completed on time and on budget."

What can drivers expect?

"The project, which has been discussed for decades, will ease congestion and improve safety for the nearly 150,000 motorists who travel through this corridor daily," NJDOT said.