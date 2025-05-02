First Alert Traffic

Firefighters pour water onto burned out truck on side of I-295 in NJ

Big rig fire slows I-295 southbound in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on May 2, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic slowly made its way past a burned out tractor-trailer along Interstate 295 in South Jersey Friday morning.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the truck wreckage on the shoulder of I-295 southbound north of Exit 36 / NJ 73 in Mount Laurel Township around 7 a.m.

The crash that closed two of three lanes was first reported just before 6 a.m. on May 2, 2025, 511NJ reported.

Only one lane of traffic slowly made its way past the scene. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said drivers should leave themselves at least 30 minutes to get past the fire scene.

The best bet was to use surface roads or the New Jersey Turnpike to avoid the delays.

New Jersey State Police said that no one was hurt and that they expected to have the crash cleared once a tow truck arrives.

The crash was no longer listed as an issue on NJ511 just after 8 a.m.

