Firefighters pour water onto burned out truck on side of I-295 in NJ

Traffic slowly made its way past a burned out tractor-trailer along Interstate 295 in South Jersey Friday morning.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the truck wreckage on the shoulder of I-295 southbound north of Exit 36 / NJ 73 in Mount Laurel Township around 7 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash that closed two of three lanes was first reported just before 6 a.m. on May 2, 2025, 511NJ reported.

Tractor Trailer Fire on I-295 Southbound At North of Exit 36 - NJ 73 (Mount Laurel Twp), 2 right lanes of 3 lanes, right shoulder closed https://t.co/JFVBrnbaxo — 511NJ I295 (@511nji295) May 2, 2025

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Only one lane of traffic slowly made its way past the scene. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said drivers should leave themselves at least 30 minutes to get past the fire scene.

The best bet was to use surface roads or the New Jersey Turnpike to avoid the delays.

New Jersey State Police said that no one was hurt and that they expected to have the crash cleared once a tow truck arrives.

The crash was no longer listed as an issue on NJ511 just after 8 a.m.