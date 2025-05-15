NJ Transit workers have gone on strike. How will it impact Philly-area riders?

The union representing NJ Transit workers has announced they have gone on strike, halting much of the railway's services.

NJ Transit officials and representatives for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen both gave press conferences late Thursday night, where each confirmed that the two sides remain at an impasse in negotiations for a new contract.

Workers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 16, 2025, and it was unclear when they will return.

The strike will upend the morning commute for many New Jerseyans and New Yorkers on Friday morning.

"Trying to get to work, and how will this go next week?" asked a passenger outside a station early Friday.

However, in the Philadelphia region, it seems, there will be less of an impact.

What services would be impacted?

Here's a look at how NJ Transit service will be impacted.

Léelo en español aquí

The rail service has a contingency plan in place that, it said, would include adding very limited capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and contracting with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional Park & Ride locations during weekday peak periods.

For this plan, officials said, NJ Transit focused available resources on the largest segment of its rail customer base—the more than 70,000 New York-bound customers, including customers who transfer from NJ TRANSIT rail to PATH trains at Hoboken Terminal and Newark Penn Station.

Through a combination of added capacity to existing New York bus routes, operation of a regional Park & Ride service, NJ Transit officials estimate that it can only carry approximately 20% of current rail customers as the bus system capacity can not replace the railroad.

The clock is ticking for NJ Transit leaders and the union representing the rail engineers to reach a deal. A possible strike is looming that could stop train operation in New Jersey and 30th Street station in Philadelphia. NBC10's Shaira Arias spoke with commuters who are worried about the possible strike.

NJ Transit is planning to add more buses to routes starting Monday morning, including Park & Ride Services on weekdays during the morning and evening rush from the following locations:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

For a list of all the routes to and from New York City that will be impacted, click here.

What about the impact on services nearest Philly?

Officials said all other NJ Transit bus routes would operate on regular schedules.

All rail service will be interrupted, which would mean the Atlantic City Rail Line and the Northeast Corridor Rail Line would be impacted by any possible strike. NJ Transit has shared alterative routes for any rider who needs these services.

Due to a potential rail stoppage, NJ TRANSIT strongly advises all train customers to complete their travels and arrive at their final destination no later than 11:59 PM tonight.

Also, the Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River Line service will all operate regular weekday schedules.

For the NJ Transit Access Link, service will operate normally, however, officials said, customers should anticipate longer travel times as a result of anticipated increases in traffic, and additional passengers in vehicles.

But, if you are trying to go to New York City, there are some alterative ways for you to be able to attend the show.

Uber warns riders of limited service

Rideshare provider Uber emailed users on Thursday warning that if a strike happens, riders should expect longer wait times on their service.

In the email, the company said they are anticipating higher demand if the strike happens.

Uber recommends that riders plan ahead, consider leaving earlier, share rides with friends and to check their app often for prices and driver availability.

Uber also warned that surge pricing may happen.