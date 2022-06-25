How Philly Is Trying to Use Red Lanes to Improve Bus Speeds

People walking or driving down Chestnut Street in Center City may have noticed a new, colorful addition: red bus lanes.

This pop of color isn’t merely a decorative flourish; it’s the first of what the City of Philadelphia hopes will be many red lanes designed to make buses move through traffic faster by making sure cars are out of the way.

“Red paint has been shown to be an effective treatment for improving the compliance of bus lanes by making it very clear for drivers where a vehicle should be traveling,” the city said in a press release.

The city cited the National Association of City Transportation Officials in saying red bus lanes have been shown to reduce “vehicle incursions by 30-50%, thereby allowing buses to be more reliable and to arrive on time more frequently.

The current red bus lanes can be found on Chestnut Street between Broad and 2nd streets.

The bus-only lanes are part of a broader strategy between Philadelphia, SEPTA and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to improve the reliability of public transportation as the city continues to grow.