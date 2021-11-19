Your Guide to Philly Marathon Weekend Road Closures

What to Know Expect road closures and public transit changes Friday through Sunday as the races of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend take over the City of Brotherly Love.

The half marathon, which starts at 7 a.m., and 8K, which starts at 11 a.m., take place Saturday. The full marathon, which starts at 7 a.m., takes place Sunday.

Watch out for parking restrictions along the courses.

Thousands of runners will race through the city for the return of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K. That means traffic in the area will come to a screeching halt this weekend, especially around the Art Museum area.

The marathon is Sunday, while the half marathon and 8K are Saturday. Every runner must show proof of COVID vaccination to participate in person. The closures start Friday morning and will be on and off through Sunday afternoon as the different races take place.

Running? View the full route for Sunday's 2021 AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Check out Saturday's half marathon course and 8K course.

Now to the road closures for the Philly Marathon Weekend (according to the city of Philadelphia):

Where No Cars Can Go During Marathon Weekend

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21 (timing below.

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.

The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday.

Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

During road closures, Philadelphia police will direct traffic for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

Friday, Nov. 19, Road Closures

9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. - the inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed.

At 2:45 p.m. all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday, Nov. 20, Road Closures

"No Parking" signs will be posted and regulations will be strictly enforced, the city said. "All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday."

Street closures for the half marathon and 8K are expected to run from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below).

On Saturday, the area near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to car traffic until about 11:30 a.m.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Sunday, Nov. 21, Road Closures

The same parking restrictions from Saturday will be in effect.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

"All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m.," the city said.

Just Want to See Art, Go to the Museum?

Looking to get to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this weekend? Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during event hours will be maintained via the Spring Garden Street Bridge to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive on Saturday and Sunday, the city said.

Other Parkway area museums and attractions plan to open regularly.

SEPTA Service Detours, Service

"Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon," the city said.

Detours on the SEPTA routes listed below begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Routes K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

In addition those routes, bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 "will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street," the city said.

Customers can take Regional Rail trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish line areas.

The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line subways can also leave people off within walking distance of the starting lines. Note that on Sunday there is an afternoon Philadelphia Eagles game, which could increase crowds on the Broad Street Line.

Be sure to check out SEPTA's System Status tool before you head out.

Health and Fitness Expo

Expect to see some runners darting to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City for the Health and Fitness Expo, which is being held in Hall F.

The expo runs from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Take note runners:

"If you did not have your packets mailed to you, all race participants are required to stop by the Expo to pick up their race packets," the marathon website says. "Race packets include a vaccination clearance wristband (needed to enter Eakins Oval), race bib with timing tag, t-shirt and bag. The vaccination clearance wristband is needed to access the secured zone on race day."

If you are running or just trying to avoid the whole thing, good luck this weekend.