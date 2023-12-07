South Philadelphia

Freight train derails onto South Philly road

derailed train cars blocked part of Delaware Avenue early on Dec. 7, 2023

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A freight train derailed onto a South Philadelphia road early Thursday.

At least four cars of the CSX train appeared to have come off the tracks along Delaware Avenue -- south of Packer Avenue -- just after midnight.

The derailment occurred near the CSX railyard -- not far from the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Philadelphia police said no injuries were reported.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

It didn't appear that there were any spills due to the derailment. However, a pole and some electrical wires did appear to come down.

Crews could be seen addressing the derailment and appearing to remove cars that didn't go off the tracks before daybreak.

Transportation and Transit

first alert traffic 2 mins ago

Downed pole, crashed car block lanes on busy NJ road

SEPTA 19 hours ago

SEPTA set to launch new user-friendly website

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us