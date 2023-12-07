Freight train derails onto South Philly road

A freight train derailed onto a South Philadelphia road early Thursday.

At least four cars of the CSX train appeared to have come off the tracks along Delaware Avenue -- south of Packer Avenue -- just after midnight.

The derailment occurred near the CSX railyard -- not far from the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Philadelphia police said no injuries were reported.

Léelo en español aquí.

It didn't appear that there were any spills due to the derailment. However, a pole and some electrical wires did appear to come down.

Crews could be seen addressing the derailment and appearing to remove cars that didn't go off the tracks before daybreak.

This story is developing and will be updated.