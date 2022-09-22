Find Out Why SEPTA Is Closing a Stretch of Girard Avenue for 3 Months

A trolley track replacement project is shutting down a seven-block stretch of busy Girard Avenue in Philadelphia from the start of October through the end of 2022.

PennDOT revealed the closure plans in a news release Thursday:

"SEPTA is planning to close W. Girard Avenue between 33rd Street and 26th Street in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia beginning Monday, October 3, for replacement of its Route 15 trolley tracks."

The stretch of Girard Avenue, which runs from near the edge of Girard College to Fairmount Park, will remain closed through New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2022), PennDOT said.

Drivers will need to use North 33rd Street to West Dauphin Street to Ridge Avenue to access Girard Avenue.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

SEPTA riders should also expect their commutes to be impacted.

"Most construction work will be during the day, but at times it may continue into early evening hours," SEPTA said in a news release last month.

Riders of the routes 15, 7, 32, 48 and 49 trolleys should expect posted detours, SEPTA said.

The track replacement is weather dependent, PennDOT said.