Deadly Fiery Crash Closes Henry Avenue in Philadelphia

A person died in a fiery crash along busy Henry Avenue in Philadelphia

A fiery crash on Henry Avenue
A fiery crash on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia.

A driver stopped at a red light along Philadelphia’s busy Henry Avenue died after being struck by a sedan Friday morning.

The SUV driver was caught in the burning vehicle after the wreck along Henry Avenue at Dupont Street just before 9:15 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Firefighters put out the fire and medics declared the unidentified person dead a short time later.

The burned-out vehicle wound up on the northbound side of Henry Avenue while the other car came to rest on the opposite side of the road.

An initial investigation found that the sedan driver slammed into the other vehicle, which as stopped at the red light at Henry and Dupont, police said.

Expect traffic troubles in the area as the road is closed in both directions. Ridge Avenue can be used as an alternate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

