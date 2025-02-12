What to Know The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy with a parade from South Philadelphia to Center City to the museum district on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

SEPTA has modified its service systemwide for the parade, not serving dozens of train and subway stations from the suburbs into Center City.

SEPTA is urging people to take free rides to and from specific stations on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines.

"What we ask from our customers is patience," interim SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said. "We can't move everybody in at the same time and we can't take everybody home at the same time. So, we're asking people to plan, plan your trip."

Don't want to deal with heading into Philly? NBC10 will be streaming the entire World Champions Parade and ceremony on air, online, in app and on streaming platforms on Feb. 14 starting at 10 a.m.

This Valentine's Day, Philadelphia has a date with the Super Bowl-champion Eagles as they parade through Philadelphia with the Lombardi Trophy.

With a victory celebration parade set to be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, fans are sure to flock to South Philadelphia, Center City and the museum district.

But, exactly how will they get there? SEPTA and PATCO are not running normal service and may roads downtown will be closed.

"All visitors are encouraged to take public transit when coming into Philadelphia," the city said in a news release. "SEPTA is operating a special Eagles Parade schedule with details available online."

Even if you aren't going to the parade, but just need to get to work, there is plenty to get prepared for before the victory celebration.

This is how SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott Sauer describes the challenge of safely getting everyone to Friday's parade: "It's going to be a great day, it's also going to be extremely challenging."

Here is your guide to SEPTA, PATCO and parking for Friday's parade.

Eagles parade time 💚

The parade kicks off (see what we did there?) from Lincoln Financial Field at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Philadelphia officials said. The championship ceremony at the Philadelphia Museum of art starts around 2 p.m.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders unveiled the plan and route for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl World Champions Parade on Friday, Feb. 14.

Eagles parade route 🦅

The buses and floats carrying the Birds and the Lombardi Trophy will go along Pattison Avenue to South Broad Street.

The parade route then goes north on Broad Street to City Hall, where the buses carrying head coach Nick Sirianni, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, Eagles defensive legend Brandon Graham and the rest of the Birds will go around the western side of City Hall and up 15th Street before rolling along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

NBC10 The route for the Philadelphia Eagles World Champions Parade.

Folks should be able to see the players, coaches and mascot Swoop along the route.

"The celebration will have jumbotrons placed along the route with amplified sound," the city said.

Be sure to wear comfortable shoes as most people will need to do some walking to get to or from the parade route and/or ceremony, especially with the most centralized SEPTA stations closed.

"The public should expect congestion in these areas," the city said. "If you are attending the parade, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire."

SEPTA says people should get dropped off at Regional Rail stations, be prepared for subway station closures

On Wednesday, SEPTA's leader Sauer said that the transit agency will move as many people in a short period of time on one day that they normally do over the entirety of a weekday.

Sauer offered these tips:

Arrive early for your train

Dress warmly for the chilly weather

Wear comfortable shoes for the "walking event"

Pack snacks and water

"We're going to look significantly different," Sauer said. "Our service plan changes the way we do our entire business -- so you are going to see a lots of station closures, very strategic closures."

SEPTA plan for Eagles parade 🚉

"Bring your Valentine to the parade and celebrate safely and ride SEPTA," Sauer said at Tuesday's news conference announcing parade plans.

SEPTA said that only a limited number of stations throughout its train, trolley and Regional Rail lines will be open on Friday.

"This is a great benefit for riders, and it also helps with safety and crowd flow by making boarding trains easier," SEPTA said.

Major hubs like the Fern Rock Transpiration Center, 69th Street Transportation Center, Frankford Transportation Center, NRG Station (at the Sports Complex), 30th Street Station and Jefferson Station are set to be open Friday. However, City Hall Station and busy Suburban Station won't be open.

Lessons learned from 2015 Pope Francis visit, 2018 Super Bowl, 2008 World Series parades

SEPTA is hoping to "accommodate lots of people in a short amount of time," Sauer said.

Sauer called serving riders during the 2008 Phillies World Series victory parade "very difficult" as they tried to run regular service. Problems from 2008 led to changes that were implemented for the 2015 World Meeting of Families papal visit and 2018 Super Bowl parade, Sauer said.

Free SEPTA ride to Eagles Super Bowl parade (thanks to Kevin Hart) 🚇

SEPTA is urging people to ride its subway lines into South Philadelphia and Center City for the parade.

"Your best bets for getting to-and-from the parade route are the Market-Frankford Line [L] or Broad Street Line [B]," SEPTA said on its website. "Service will run every 6-to-8 minutes starting at approximately 5 am, providing frequent service throughout the day."

SEPTA announced that riders on both the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will ride for free thanks to Gran Coramino, Philadelphia native Kevin Hart's tequila brand.

The free rides continue after the parade, so Sauer suggested people hang out and enjoy something to eat or drink before heading home.

"Regular fares will apply to all services besides the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines," SEPTA said.

Philadelphia is planning for a parade! Work is underway right now across the city to get ready to celebrate the Eagles as Super Bowl Champs on Friday. If you're traveling into the city, start making your game plan now. There will be lots of road closures and SEPTA service changes. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has the details.

You must purchase Regional Rail passes ahead of time

One problem, getting there could be a problem and you need to purchase parade passes ahead of time to ride Regional Rail, according to SEPTA.

"You will not be able to purchase a fare instrument on parade day at any of our Regional Rail station" or on the train, Sauer said.

Here is what folks riding the rail must do.

"On Regional Rail, customers can use Key cards, passes, or purchase a Special One-Day Pass for the parade," SEPTA said. "The Special One-Day Pass, which goes on sale Wednesday, February 12, must be purchased in person at a Regional Rail Sales Office before Friday. It costs $10, must be purchased in advance, and is valid for 10 rides across all modes. If not used on Parade Day, it can be used on another date of the customer’s choosing."

"Regional Rail fares cannot be purchased on the day of the parade, so please load up your Key card or purchase a pass ahead of time," SEPTA said.

"Regional Rail lines will run on limited, modified service from 4:30 am through 10:50 p.m.," SEPTA said.

See the map below for details and click here to get the Regional Rail schedule for your line.

Folks can park at SEPTA stations on the outskirts of the city and in the suburbs, but those lots might fill up. Parking fares will be enforced, the transit agency said.

Will SEPTA buses run during Eagles parade? 🚍

SEPTA bus routes on and around Broad Street will begin to be detoured starting late on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, SEPTA said.

Folks taking trolleys and buses should be sure to have their Key Cards charged up or be prepared to pay through credit, debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay, SEPTA said.

Trains from South Jersey for Eagles parade 🚆

Limited PATCO service connecting South Jersey to Center City will be available starting as early as 4 a.m., SEPTA and PATCO said.

"With an estimated 80,000 passengers expected to travel from South Jersey to Center City via PATCO, more than four times the typical weekday ridership, PATCO has designed a dedicated parade service aimed at efficiently moving as many riders through the system as possible," PATCO said on a webpage dedicated to the parade.

"On parade day, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., PATCO will operate westbound-only service from four New Jersey stations, Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, and City Hall, with nonstop service to 9/10th & Locust Street," PATCO said. "Starting at 1 p.m., PATCO will transition to operating eastbound-only service from 9/10th & Locust Street."

According to the transit agency, there will be no west service between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Service will be eastbound (toward New Jersey) with stops at City Hall, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold only.

The normal weekday PATCO schedule will resume at 7 p.m.

PATCO fares range from $2.80 to $6 for a roundtrip into Philly for the parade, the agency said.

Street parking restrictions 🚨

The Philadelphia Parking Authority won't be enforcing meters for those lucky enough to find street parking.

"There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade, Friday, February 14. Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking will be enforced.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in effect for streets near the parade route starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and last until about 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Officials are urging all drivers to look for "temporary no parking" signs and any cars left in these areas will be moved.

Complete list below:

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade 📺

Parade will be shown live in its entirety and streamed on NBC10, NBC10.com and our streaming platforms starting with the preshow at 10 a.m.

NBC 10 Philadelphia News, our 24/7 streaming channel, is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and Amazon Prime Video.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC 10 Philadelphia app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC10.com.

How to receive parade alerts 📱

Philadelphia is hoping people will sign up for free text updates for the #EaglesParade.

"Text READYEAGLES (one word/no space) to 888777 to receive free text alerts from our ReadyPhiladelphia Alert and Warning program," the city said on social media.

However you get there, we will all be loving our Eagles on Valentine's Day 2025. Go Birds!

