Dump Truck Spills Load Onto Route 422, Closing Busy Road

A dump truck overturned and spilled its load onto a busy Montgomery County road during the Thursday morning commute.

The truck crashed in the westbound lanes of Route 422 near the Route 29 interchange in Upper Providence Township around 6:30 a.m. One person was transported from the scene with undisclosed injuries, county dispatchers said.

Two hours later, a tow truck was attempting to right the dump truck while crews worked to clean up the spill.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

To get around the crash, drivers are being forced off at the Route 29 ramp and then get back on at the on-ramp on the other side.