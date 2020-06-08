Driving Into Center City Philadelphia? Plan on Paying for Parking Again

If you are driving into parts of Philadelphia Monday, you are going to have to start feeding the parking meter again after being paused due to the novel coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority began enforcing parking meter enforcement on Monday, March 8, in Center City and University City. Parking enforcement in the rest of the city and residential parking zone enforcement resumes on June 22, the PPA said.

For people concerned over touching surfaces, the MeterUp app can be used to avoid touching parking kiosks. You can also call 1-877-727-5303 to pay to park.

The parking changes came after Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs entered the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan.

The PPA will continue to ticket drivers for “blatant violations that pose a threat to public order and safety such as double-parking, loading zone violations and blocking entranceways or crosswalks,” the agency said.

Other safety violations being enforced include: no stopping zones, parking in front of a fire hydrant, bus zones, blocking a wheelchair ramp and loading zones.

Last Monday, the PPA resumed normal pricing for its Center City parking garages.

The PPA has details on parking in Philadelphia on its site.