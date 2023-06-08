Delaware

Delaware's not collecting tolls Thursday due to smoky air

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles won't be collecting cash tolls on Thursday due to unhealthy air conditions

By Dan Stamm

Drivers in Delaware are getting a free pass on toll roads thanks to the unhealthy air quality.

"Cash booths at toll plazas will be unattended," the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles said Thursday. "No violations will be issued."

The toll holiday is being put in place due to a code red air quality alert as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets the region.

The Delaware DMV also put some other safety precautions into place Thursday "due to air quality concerns and concerns for staff safety."

  • Inspection lanes in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover will be closed. Georgetown’s lanes will remain open at this time.
  • All road testing in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover is cancelled for Thursday. Customers will be contacted to reschedule. Georgetown appointments will proceed as scheduled.
  • DMV on the Go will not be at Big Lots in Seaford Thursday but will return next Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The DMV said to check back in the coming days to see when the air quality will improve and they can resume normal operations.

