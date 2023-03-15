Delaware Offers Lyft Vouchers to Help You Get Home Safely on St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Delaware is pulling out all of the stops to curb drunken driving on St. Patrick's Day and during a weekend of March Madness basketball.

Residents can get $20 Lyft vouchers to make it home safe throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend as part of the state's SoberLift program.

To participate, text SoberLift to 888-991-2740. The code will be valid from Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. to Sunday, March 19, at 2 a.m. The launch coincides with the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday and St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

The program, which began in 2018, has provided 1,200 rides to ensure Delawareans make it home safely during the times of the year with higher levels of impaired driving. Rideshare discount codes have previously been offered on St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day and throughout the holiday season.

St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest times of the year to be on the road, according to Delaware's Office of Highway Safety. From 2016 to 2020, 287 people died in impaired driving crashes across the country during the St. Patrick's Day holiday period.

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and celebrations involving increased alcohol consumption are anticipated throughout the weekend,” Delaware Office of Highway Safety Deputy Director Richard Klepner said. “Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”

Delaware's Office of Highway Safety hopes the program brings awareness to the negative consequences of driving under the influence. The office is partnering with state and local law enforcement officials to conduct DUI patrols through the end of the weekend.

Officials are urging Delawareans to make a plan to get home before they start drinking, whether it's a designated sober driver, a taxi or a rideshare service.