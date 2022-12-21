Delaware County Bridge Reopens After Emergency Repairs

A bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County has reopened after it suddenly shut down for repairs earlier this month.

The southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge in Prospect Park reopened Tuesday night after structural issues, which threatened a collapse, were fixed.

On Dec. 7, PennDOT said the bridge would close down indefinitely following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during an inspection.

The bridge crosses Darby Creek and connects with Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township. It dates back to 1930 and was reconstructed in 1951, PennDOT said.

Almost 20,000 drivers use the 237-feet, 31-feet wide three-span riveted steel thru-girder bridge daily, PennDOT said.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko gets your around the closure of the Route 420 bridge over the Darby Creek.

PennDOT’s contractor will continue to be on-site to make additional minor repairs under the bridge through the end of the week, the agency said. Traffic won't be impacted by these operations.

"A project to replace the poor condition Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge is nearing final design and is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2023," PennDOT said.