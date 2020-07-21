Deadly, Fiery Crash Closes I-95 in Philadelphia

A fiery deadly wreck caused big delays on Interstate 95 in heart of Philadelphia during the Tuesday morning commute.

A man riding in a vehicle died in the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 22 just after 5 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

A charred van could be seen on the southbound lanes, approaching the split with the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676) after daybreak.

All lanes were closed as drive times ballooned to more than one hour from Northeast Philadelphia down to the crash site.

Seek alternate routes and surface roads to avoid the backup, which remained as of 7:40 a.m.

Drivers can take the Betsy Ross or Tacony-Palmyra bridges over to New Jersey and take U.s. Route 130 or Interstate 295 to head south.