Fiery Truck Crash Closes NJ Turnpike in Camden County

A fiery truck crash closed the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike for hours during the Friday morning commute, backing up traffic for miles.

The multivehicle wreck, which happened around 7:30 a.m., closed the southbound lanes around Interchange 4 (NJ-73) near Cherry Hill, Camden County.

Smoking debris could be seen on the side of the road as crews worked around the cab of a damaged tractor-trailer.

Injuries were reported, but authorities have yet to reveal the extent of the injuries.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash at one point closed northbound lanes as well, but that was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

The closed southbound lanes were backed up for up to 6 miles around 9:45 a.m., according to NJ 511.

Drivers can use Interstate 295 to get past the crash scene, but expect extra volume.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.