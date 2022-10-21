New Jersey Turnpike

Fiery Truck Crash Closes NJ Turnpike in Camden County

The fiery wreck closed the southbound New Jersey Turnpike near Interchange 4

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fiery truck crash closed the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike for hours during the Friday morning commute, backing up traffic for miles.

The multivehicle wreck, which happened around 7:30 a.m., closed the southbound lanes around Interchange 4 (NJ-73) near Cherry Hill, Camden County.

Smoking debris could be seen on the side of the road as crews worked around the cab of a damaged tractor-trailer.

Injuries were reported, but authorities have yet to reveal the extent of the injuries.

The crash at one point closed northbound lanes as well, but that was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

The closed southbound lanes were backed up for up to 6 miles around 9:45 a.m., according to NJ 511.

Drivers can use Interstate 295 to get past the crash scene, but expect extra volume.

This story is developing and will be updated.

