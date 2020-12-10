Bucks County

Crash Leaves Debris on Pennsylvania Turnpike, Traffic Backs Up

A crash in one direction of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County left the other direction backed up Thursday morning

By Dan Stamm

A tractor-trailer crash in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bensalem left debris scattered in the eastbound lanes and traffic backed up Thursday morning.

The crash around 6 a.m. between the Willow Grove and Bensalem interchanges left the big rig blocking the center lane westbound. It also appeared to leave damaged cars from the debris on the eastbound lanes, which were closed at one point before just one lane started to get by.

The backup hit eastbound drivers hardest. The ride eastbound from Valley Forge to Route 1 ballooned to about one hour at one point, but was becoming better as all lanes but one were reopened by 8 a.m. A short time later, traffic was flowing again.

Traffic also backed up on southbound Route 1 approaching the crash scene, but later cleared.

The big rig was cleared from the westbound lanes by 7:30 a.m. and traffic began flowing that direction again.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested taking Street Road, Byberry Road or other surface roads to avoid the eastbound turnpike entirely during the closure.

