Crash involving motorcycle closes lanes of Pa. Turnpike's Northeast Extension

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A crash involving a motorcycle along Interstate 476 in Lansdale has blocked several lanes along the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension Tuesday.

Lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.

All southbound lanes at the Lansdale Interchange were back open as of 9:30 p.m.

At this time there is no information on if anyone was injured in the crash, however, a medical helicopter did land around 5:40 p.m.

At this time police have not released any information on this crash.

