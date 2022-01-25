first alert traffic

Crash in Construction Zone Closes I-76 in NJ for More Than 7 Hours

The wreck closed I-76 eastbound near the 42 Freeway and Interstate 295 from Monday night into Tuesday morning

A driver smashed into a barrier in a construction zone leading to an overnight closure of Interstate 76 in Camden County, New Jersey, that stretched for hours.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-76 just before the 42 Freeway in Gloucester City around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The busy roadway finally reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one person was hospitalized, New Jersey State Police said, but the extent of injuries wasn't revealed.

Investigators could be seen overnight walking across the five lanes of traffic searching for clues near the Interstate 295 interchange.

All traffic was being forced off I-76 at Route 130 in Gloucester City, but was expected to be running normally for the morning commute.

