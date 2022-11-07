Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive

A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute.
The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
No word on how long the crash -- which appeared to involve a box truck and cars -- will take to clear.
Drivers could be seen moving along after getting back onto I-95 past Cottman or slowly getting by the crash scene in single file. Traffic backed up past the Betsy Ross Bridge.
Take surface roads to avoid the closures, but expect a slow ride anyway you choose.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
Transportation and Transit
This story is developing and will be updated.