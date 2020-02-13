Crash Brings I-95 to a Near Halt Near Philly Airport

Traffic slowed to a near stop along busy Interstate 95 near the Philadelphia International Airport during the Thursday morning commute due to a crash.

Only one lane was getting by on southbound I-95 after a truck overturned near Route 420 just before 6 a.m.

Traffic quickly backed up, and by 7 a.m. Waze said the delay was more than an hour long.

Delays by the airport getting worse. LEAVE EARLY if you're catching a flight! Only one lane getting by on I-95 south between the airport and Rt-420 due to an overturned truck. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/MMMzp82js3 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) February 13, 2020

Drivers were warned to leave plenty of extra time if catching a flight or picking someone up at the airport.

Accident on I-95S near #PHLairport with overturned truck- only one lane is getting by. Give yourself extra time if headed for an early flight or pick-up. pic.twitter.com/ki93zK6wh8 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 13, 2020

Crews got the crash cleared just before 7:30 a.m. and traffic times quickly improved.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.