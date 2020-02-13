Crash Brings I-95 to a Near Halt Near Philly Airport

Traffic slowed to a near stop along busy Interstate 95 near the Philadelphia International Airport during the Thursday morning commute due to a crash.
Only one lane was getting by on southbound I-95 after a truck overturned near Route 420 just before 6 a.m.
Traffic quickly backed up, and by 7 a.m. Waze said the delay was more than an hour long.
Drivers were warned to leave plenty of extra time if catching a flight or picking someone up at the airport.
Crews got the crash cleared just before 7:30 a.m. and traffic times quickly improved.
It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.