Crash Backs Up Garden State Parkway in Both Directions Near Jersey Shore

Drivers should get off the Garden State Parkway before they get to the Cape May Toll Plaza due to a wreck that has northbound lanes closed and southbound traffic backed up for miles Thursday morning

By Dan Stamm

Crashed vehicles on the Garden State Parkway
A crash where a car overturned closed a section of the busy Garden State Parkway near the Jersey Shore Thursday morning and authorities say it will take a while to clean up the wreck.

The crash involving at least two cars took place around 8:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes south of the Cape May Toll Plaza in Dennis Township, The Garden State Parkway said.

Southbound traffic remained open, but backed up for 2 miles approaching the scene.

"If you can avoid the Parkway in Cape May County for the next couple of hours, you should," the Garden State Parkway tweeted.

Drivers were being urged to get off the road at Exit 17 and find alternate routes. Route 9 can be used, but expect delays, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

The extent of injuries wasn't clear and responding agencies didn't appear to be rescuing anyone from the crashed vehicles as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

The northbound entrance from Sea Isle Boulevard was closed as crews investigated the wreck.

No word yet on when the crash will be cleared.

This story is developing and will be updated.

