Construction begins on St. Joseph's bridge over City Ave in Philly, Lower Merion

A construction project is taking place on the Saint Joseph's University bridge on City Ave in Philadelphia and Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

Motorists should expect delays on a stretch of City Avenue in both Philadelphia and Montgomery County due to a construction project on the Saint Joseph’s University pedestrian bridge.

The construction is part of a project to improve the bridge connecting U.S. 1 (City Avenue) in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township.

The construction began Monday, Jan. 29, and will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 6, on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) in both directions between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane. The southbound left turn lane onto Cardinal Avenue from City Avenue will remain closed during the construction.

Motorists should expect traffic backups and delays in the area and are advised to take extra time.

