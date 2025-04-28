Expect a slow ride along stretch of City Avenue as crews pave pedestrian bridge

Expect a slower-than-normal ride along a stretch of busy City Avenue between West Philadelphia and Montgomery County this week as crews pave a bridge connecting St. Joseph's University.

The 24-hour-a-day lane closure in both directions of U.S. Route 1 (City Avenue) between 59th Street and Lapsley Lane began on Monday, April 28, 2025, and is expected to last through Friday, May 2, PennDOT said.

The lane closure will allow crews from A.P. Construction, Inc. to pave the St. Joseph’s University pedestrian bridge over Route 1.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

Driver should take parallel roads in the city and Lower Merion Township if they want to avoid the lane closures, but there could be some extra volume there as well.

Note that the paving work is weather dependent, PennDOT said.