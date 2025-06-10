A new headache for thousands of SEPTA riders.

Officials with the transit agency shared that they are working to rehabilitate five bridges along the Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail Line, and as a result, the line will be suspended.

The project kicks off on Sunday, June 15, and runs through Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and no trains will run

on the line in the meantime.

The project includes the following bridges: Wayne Avenue Bridge, Logan Street Bridge, Chew Avenue Bridge, Mt. Pleasant Avenue Bridge, and Cresheim Valley Drive Bridge.

Officials said SEPTA will provide additional service on the Chestnut Hill West Line to accommodate Chestnut Hill East riders.

On weekdays, three additional inbound and outbound trains will provide 30-minute service during peak hours and hourly service during off-peak hours. On weekends, nine inbound and 10 outbound trains will provide hourly service.

Alternatively, officials said riders can use the Route 23 Bus, which makes frequent stops and provides direct access to Center City.

“With the end of school and the start of summer quickly approaching, we will be ramping up our construction and maintenance efforts,” SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a news release. “This is a critical time for us to maintain and improve our infrastructure. The Chestnut Hill East Bridge Rehabilitation Program is the most significant of the planned summer work, but we will be working on projects across the system to enhance service for our customers.”

Officials said the Chestnut Hill East Bridge Rehabilitation Program is part of SEPTA’s Capital Program, which consists of restoring the bridges to a state of good repair and extending their useful life.