It could be a slow ride on SEPTA buses the morning after the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Super Bowl as the transit agency deals with a driver shortage.

SEPTA announced on Twitter around 8:45 a.m. Monday that dozens of its bus lines could be dealing with "significant delays due to Operator unavailability."

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch pointed out that just because a rider's bus route was on the list would mean that bus wouldn't be coming on time.

"In many cases, riders may not experience a delay, but we list all routes that could be impacted so that customers know as much as possible in advance," Busch said.

The transit agency was working to "provide as much coverage as possible" ahead of the Monday afternoon rush, Busch said.

SEPTA urged riders to check SEPTA's "Real-time" System Status tool on SEPTA.org to see if their line is being impacted.

Bus riders might also want to check Google Maps or other directional tools ahead of heading to the bus stop.