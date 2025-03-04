Why cash users only will soon be paying $1 more to use Delaware Memorial Bridge

Paying with cash to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge is soon going to cost more.

Here's your guide to the $1 cash toll hike and why officials hope it inspires drivers to get E-ZPass:

When does the $1 toll hike take effect for drivers going between New Jersey and Delaware?

This is no April Fool's joke. Starting on April 1, 2025, drivers using cash will need to pay $6 to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge -- a $1 hike from the current rate of $5, said the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the span.

The new cash toll structure also adds $1 per axle for commercial (dual tire) vehicles, like trucks, the DRBA said.

Why does the DRBA hope the higher toll inspires you to get E-ZPass?

"Bridge E-ZPass rates for all classifications – including our discount plans – are not affected," DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said in a March 4, 2025, news release. "This rate adjustment impacts cash paying customers only."

"We encourage our cash paying customers to sign up for E-ZPass to avoid any toll increase altogether," Cook said Tuesday.

Drivers with Delaware or New Jersey E-ZPass will also get to continue to pay 25 cents less than other E-ZPass holders.

About 79% or bridge customers won't feel the pain of the higher toll as they already have E-ZPass, Cook said.

Back in December 2024, when the two-phased tolling plan that includes the cash increases was announced, Cook said "the goal of this initial phase is to encourage Delaware Memorial Bridge users to transition to E-ZPass."

The Pennsylvania Turnpike, all New York toll agencies, the Maryland Transportation Authority, a stretch Delaware's US 301 are among the neighboring tolling agencies that have already gone cashless, the DRBA noted in its reasoning.

"Our first goal is to increase E-ZPass penetration among Delaware Memorial Bridge customers at or greater than 90%, with the second objective of setting toll rates sufficient to fund an aggressive capital improvement program for our crossing facilities in subsequent years" Cook said in December.

When might tolls go up for all bridge users?

When the initial cash toll hike was approved, so was a second phase aimed at raising more money for infrastructure.

“Significant investment in our infrastructure, which is dictated by its age, condition, operating environment and heavy volume of usage, continues to be our top priority.," Cook said in December.

The second phase -- which couple be for all types of toll payers -- is set to happen no earlier than Jan. 1, 2027, the DRBA said.

The funds, in part, will be used for $550 million in improvements to the bridge and the Cape May–Lewes Ferry planned over the next five years.