Cape May-Lewes Ferry Stops Pedestrians, Bikers Due to Coronavirus

Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials have announced they will again implement vehicle-only restrictions on its vessels that sail between New Jersey and Delaware because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, only vehicles and their occupants will be allowed. Travel is suspended for pedestrians and passengers with bicycles.

Passengers are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles during the trip.

“Vehicle passengers may roam the outer decks and enjoy the sunshine; however, the passenger salon is closed except to use restrooms or to pass through the galley area for limited food and beverage selections,” the Delaware River and Bay Authority said.

Passengers will not be permitted to sit in the salon.

As the temps drop & we head into the holiday season, we’re taking some proactive steps to help ensure the safety of our passengers & crew. Effective Mon, 12/7 we'll be suspending foot passenger & bicycle travel until further notice. For details, visit: https://t.co/jFnWkJ9XSi. pic.twitter.com/Dfn5xkA63N — Cape May-Lewes Ferry (@CMLFerry) December 2, 2020

Those who venture out will be required to wear facemasks and socially distance from anyone not in ther traveling party.

"We are once again taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our passengers and crew,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “At this time, we are not reducing our public sailing schedule. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.”

The ferry service transported approximately 275,000 vehicles and nearly 1 million passengers in 2019 between Cape May and Lewes, Delaware.