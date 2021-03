Drivers heading into Philadelphia were being urged to avoid taking the Ben Franklin Bridge after a tractor-trailer overturned during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash occurred on the downside of the span heading into Philly, the Delaware River Port Authority said. Two westbound lanes got by a little after 6 a.m., but traffic still started to back up into Camden, New Jersey.

⚠️Ben Franklin Bridge TRAVEL ALERT:



Expect delays on the downside of the bridge into Philly as the result of an overturned tractor-trailer. 2 WB lanes getting by. Expect delays. Use Walt Whitman as the alternate. — Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) March 25, 2021

The Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross bridges could be used as alternates.

Major delays forming in Camden approaching the Ben Franklin Bridge. At least one lane blocked heading westbound on the Ben due to an overturned tractor trailer.



Take the Walt or Betsy instead.@NBCPhiladelphia #njtraffic #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/EtSFoeKRUJ — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) March 25, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.