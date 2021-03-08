Philadelphia

Truck Overturns, Spills Produce on Ben Franklin Bridge in Philly

Traffic quickly backed up across the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey after a tractor-trailer overturned in Philadelphia midday Monday

By Dan Stamm

Traffic heading into Philadelphia on the Ben Franklin Bridge backed up into New Jersey midday Monday after a tractor-trailer overturned, dumping a load of produce all over the foot of the bridge and the road below.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the bridge in Old City, block at least one lane as firefighters worked to free the truck driver. The driver's condition isn't known.

Cars and trucks could be seen backed up across the span of the bridge.

Driver should avoid getting onto the Ben Franklin Bridge in New Jersey. The Betsy Ross of Walt Whitman bridges can be used as alternate routes, but expect more traffic on those spans.

No word yet on when the roadway could reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated.

