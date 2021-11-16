At Least 15 Cars Involved in Wreck on US Route 1 and Ice Could Be to Blame

What to Know Avoid getting on the southbound Roosevelt Boulevard Extension in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

At least 15 to 18 vehicles crashed on the highway and police say ice could be to blame.

Alternate routes include Hunting Park Avenue and Lincoln Drive, but expect slow commutes.

The wreck took place in the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension (U.S. Route 1) near the Broad Street exit a little after 5 am. Traffic quickly backed up behind the scene.

Between 15 to 18 vehicles were involved in the crash, investigators said. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Police on the scene said that it appeared that icy conditions caused the crashes.

Police are investigating if a construction crew sprayed the area down after the work was finished – and that froze and created black ice.

All southbound lanes were closed so that crews could move away the cars involved. Crews planned to come out to salt the road, once the cars were moved.

Hunting Park Avenue and Lincoln Drive could be used as alternate routes, but expect a slow ride.

Drivers in the northbound lanes of Route 1 should also expect a slow ride as only one lane was open.

Morning have turned colder -- as it is now autumn -- with the low dropping to near freezing Tuesday morning. Even when it doesn't rain or snow, slick spots can happen on roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, which freeze first. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei explains why:

This ice isn't related to rain/sleet/etc in our area... instead, as temps have dropped to around or below 32 degrees this AM, any standing water may have turned icy. Not widespread concerns, but a possibility this AM. In this case, crews may have washed off an area that froze. https://t.co/rIwPXOtDTi — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) November 16, 2021

Be careful no matter where you are driving as temps around the freezing mark could cause slick spots if water was left on the road.