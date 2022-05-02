Amtrak, NJ Transit Halt Northeast Corridor Trains Due to Power Line Issues

It was a rough ride on the rails for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders Monday morning.
Downed power lines stopped all Northeast Corridor trains between Philadelphia and New York during the Monday rush, Amtrak tweeted.
The issue was first reported around 6:15 a.m. and remained an issue approaching 9 a.m.
The wire issues happened near Edison, NJ Transit tweeted. It caused NJ Transit to halt trains between Rahway and Trenton. NJ Transit said that rail tickets would be honored on buses, private carriers and PATH.
Amtrak said the wire issues stemmed from a crash: "Amtrak has temporarily suspended and modified all train service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York City (NYP) due to a power issue of the railroad stemming from a car accident that struck a pole in Talmage Road in Edison, NJ."
Amtrak warned that travelers could expect delays as the morning goes on.
This story is developing and will be updated.