Amtrak directs train to wrong track in Southwest Philly, SEPTA says

Amtrak directed a regional rail train to the wrong track in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning, leading to dozens of passengers being transferred, a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed with NBC10.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. A SEPTA spokesperson said Amtrak accidentally directed a regional rail train that was traveling from Wilmington, Delaware, to a dead track that was no longer being used in Southwest Philadelphia.

The spokesperson said one of the train cars then lost power and the entire train stopped. The passengers were then transferred to another train.

No injuries were reported and there was never a chance of a collision, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson also said the Wilmington/Newark regional rail line experienced delays but no other line was impacted.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not yet confirmed if the error was connected in any way to the nationwide cellphone outage impacting AT&T customers.

NBC10 reached out to Amtrak for comment and will include their response once we receive one.