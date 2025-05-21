American Airlines set to debut new lounges at Philadelphia International Airport

Travelers flying American Airlines have a new oasis at Philadelphia International Airport.

The airline is set to open its highly anticipated Flagship and Admirals Club lounges on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The new lounges in Terminal A-West, located between gates A15 and A16, will be available for eligible AAdvantage members, qualifying oneworld members, and customers traveling in premium cabins on qualifying same-day flights.

The Flagship and Admirals Club lounges have been carefully curated to provide style, comfort, and function for all travelers.

Inside, the lounge features a variety of seating options, High-speed Wi-Fi, ample power outlets, clearly displayed flight information screens, spa-style shower suites, tranquil restrooms, and family-friendly spaces.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into American’s newest preflight experience with the opening of our brand-new Flagship® and Admirals Club® lounges in the A-West terminal,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “With more than 19 million travelers passing through Philadelphia last year, our passionate team worked zealously to create a calm, comfortable sanctuary away from the terminal hustle where customers can relax, recharge and feel taken care of before their journey takes off.”