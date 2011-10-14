Sunday Road Closures for AIDS Walk Philly

The annual "All Walks of Life" AIDS Walk will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2011.

The following road closures will be in effect for this event:

Eakins Oval: Full oval closed

Ben Franklin Parkway: Center lanes from 20th Street to Binswanger Triangle (both directions)

Spring Garden Street: (Pennsylvania Avenue to the Spring Garden Street Bridge)

Kelly Drive: (entire length)

Martin Luther King Drive: (entire length)

These closures will be in effect from 6:00 A.M. to approximately 4:00 P.M.

Access to the Art Museum, can be made at 25th Street and Kelly Drive and through the Spring Garden Street Tunnel, for passage vehicles only.

Access to the Spring Garden Street Bridge west bound can be made through the Spring Garden Street Tunnel, for passage vehicles only.

Access for trucks and buses can be made at Art Museum Drive and Spring Garden Street Bridge. (Rear of the Art Museum)