At least one person was killed after a car crashed into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township, New Jersey.
The crash occurred late Thursday afternoon in the southbound lanes of the Parkway at the Barnegat Toll Plaza. At least one person died in the crash. The lane where the crash occurred is currently blocked off. State Police responded to the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
