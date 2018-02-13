Julia Mancuso and Shaun White talk about his return to the 2018 Winter Games over an intense game of air hockey for the Olympic Zone. (Published 6 hours ago)





One of the biggest stars in Pyeongchang, snowboarder Shaun White, will look at another halfpipe medal; and the U.S. Men's Hockey Team, featuring five guys with Pennsylvania and New Jersey ties, is set to take the ice in a busy day of Winter Olympics action.

Also, keep an eye out for two Pennsylvania natives trying to medal in Men's Doubles Luge.

Here's what to watch out for over the next 24 hours:

Back From Sochi Debacle, Shaun White Aims for 3rd Gold in the Halfpipe

In Sochi four years ago, Team USA’s Shaun White hoped to become snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s halfpipe. In the end, he made mistakes on both runs and placed fourth.

White, Japan’s Ayumu Hirano and Australia’s Scotty James are top contenders for the gold in Pyeongchang. At 30, White’s going up against the sport’s younger generation. Hirano is 19, while James is 23. White’s teammates, 23-year-old Ben Ferguson and 19-year-old Jake Pates, are making their Olympic debuts. Chase Josey, 22, also made the final.

Despite his veteran status, White made a statement in qualifying. He's on top going into the final and put himself back on top with a 94.25 on his first run. He was second after his second run.

WATCH: Shaun White Defies Gravity on First Halfpipe Run

WATCH: Shaun White Defies Gravity on First Halfpipe Run

Mother Nature Keeps Mikaela Shiffrin Off the Slopes

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a little longer to make her Pyeongchang debut.

She must wait to ski in her signature event, the slalom, after it was postponed Wednesday morning due to high winds. She was the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at the Sochi Games at age 18, and she's the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years. Shiffrin hopes to become the first person to win the slalom gold medal twice in a row. She was initially set to make her Pyeongchang debut in the giant slalom race earlier in the week, but it was postponed due to dangerous winds.

The race has been moved to Friday, after the giant slalom race rescheduled for Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.).

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the slalom.

U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Needs No Miracles: Coach

The U.S. men’s hockey team has not won a gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” team of 1980, but on Monday the team’s coach told reporters, according to The Los Angeles Times: “To win we don’t need a miracle. We need to be at our best for two weeks.”

For the first time since the 1994 Olympic Games, NHL players will not be part of the teams’ rosters. Team USA makes its Pyeongchang debut Wednesday morning against Slovenia.

The U.S. team features Pennsylvania natives Ryan Gunderson, Chad Kolarik, Brian O'Neill and Ryan Zapolski as well as New Jersey's Bobby Sanguinetti.

Meet the Olympians From Pennsylvania & New Jersey

The Russians are favored for the gold medal, with NHL-level talent such as Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk, Slava Voynov and Nikita Gusev, all of whom play in the major Russian professional league. The team has been called the “Red machine” and it’s the one to beat.



Figure Skaters Together on the Ice — and at Home

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim were named the sole U.S. pair skaters for the Pyeongchang Games in January after a tough journey to the Olympics. The couple met in 2012, when then-Alexa Scimeca split from her first partner, and the following year earned a silver medal at the 2013 U.S. Championships. They married in 2016, but soon afterward she needed multiple abdominal surgeries for a life-threatening condition. They missed most of the 2016-17 season’s competitions.

Now, they are expected to compete four times in Pyeongchang. On the opening day of the figure skating team event, they finished fourth in the pairs’ free skate.

On Tuesday night, the couple will compete in the short program to “Come What May” from "Moulin Rouge."



Pa. Natives Go for Gold in Doubles Luge

Pennsylvania natives Andrew Sherk and Jayson Terdiman will look to ride to a medal in Men’s Double Luge. Sherk, a Fort Washington native, competes with Justin Krewson in his first Olympics. Terdiman, a Berwick native, competes with Matt Mortensen in his second Olympics. Terdiman finished sixth at the Sochi Games.

Terdiman and Mortensen have the best shot at a medal after placing in the Top 5 in most of their six training runs in Pyeongchang.

The American teams take two runs Wednesday morning with the cumulative time counting toward the final result.

The American teams take two runs Wednesday morning with the cumulative time counting toward the final result.