Best Moments From the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. kick into full gear with luge, figure skating, hockey and alpine events. Two speedskaters with local ties also took to the track Saturday, with medals already on the line.



#ShibSibs Maia and Alex Shibutani, Bradie Tennell, Take to the Ice

Maia and Alex Shibutani and Olympic first-timer Bradie Tennell will be skating when team competition resumes.

The #ShibSibs, as they’re known, will perform in the ice dance, while Tennell will appear in the women’s short program.

Pictured: (l-r) Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani

The team event consists of a men’s skater, a woman’s skater, a pair of ice dancers and pairs skaters.

The Americans are second behind behind Canada after the pairs and men’s short programs. Team USA’s Nathan Chen had a disappointing night in his debut when he fell on a triple axel attempt during the men’s short program in the figure skating team event.

A Unique Slopestyle Course Spells Unpredictability



Canadians and Norwegians enter the slopestyle competition the strongest in the field but one young American could bring an upset: 17-year-old Red Gerard. Gerard was the only American to make the final in Saturday’s qualifying round. He’s known for being a creative rider.

Gerard is going up against Mark McMorris, the snowboarder who has dominated the event, and other favorites: McMorris’s teammate, Max Parrot, and Marcus Kleveland of Norway. McMorris, the bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games, has won a slopestyle medal at every X Games Aspen since 2011, but he was badly injured last year after crashing into a tree while snowboarding.

Pictured: Red Gerard

When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang.

The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

New Jersey-Born Speedskater Loses in First Olympics

Speedskater Carlijn Schoutens brings the best of both worlds to the ice at the Olympics: She is American but has Dutch blood running through her veins, and the Dutch traditionally rule the Olympic speedskating oval.

The Dutch ruled again at her first race Saturday, the 3,000 meters, and Schoutens finished in 22nd place out of 24. It was the first speedskating medal of the Pyeongchang Games.



Carlijn Schoutens competes in the Ladies 1500 meter event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The U.S. team had been hoping she will provide some early momentum for a team seeking to bounce back from the zero-medal performance at the Sochi Games four years.

"I would count on her being willing to gut out a good hard 3K and we can always use that as inspiration," U.S. coach Matt Kooreman said.

But it was never likely for her to win a medal in her first Olympics. At 23, she is still honing her skills.

Pittsburgh Speedskater Eliminated in Semifinal of Short Track Competition

The American short track-skating men got off to a good start Saturday, as three went through to the 1,500-meter semifinals: J.R. Celski, Aaron Tran and John-Henry Krueger, of Pittsburgh.

But none of them made it to the medal round. Celski and Krueger were both penalized after making contact with other competitors, and Tran qualified for the Final B round, a consolation heat whose top finishers don't win medals, but came in last place.

US Women’s Hockey Face Finland in First Olympic Match

Much of the attention has been on the unified Korean women’s team, but the U.S. women’s hockey team plays its first game against Finland.

The American team famously include twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. American women have not won Olympic gold since 1998 and have a tough job ahead. Canada has taken home four straight gold medals.

