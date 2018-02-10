Five to Watch: Figure Skating With the 'Shib Sibs,' World's Fastest Skiers and Tough Day 1 of Pyeongchang Olympic Games for Local Speedskaters - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympic Team Figure Skating
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Five to Watch: Figure Skating With the 'Shib Sibs,' World's Fastest Skiers and Tough Day 1 of Pyeongchang Olympic Games for Local Speedskaters

An American figure skating duo take the ice, two tough losses for Pennsylvania and New Jersey speedskaters, and U.S. Women's Hockey debuts.

By NBC10 Staff

Published at 10:26 AM EST on Feb 10, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Netherlands    		1214
    2
    Norway    		0314
    3
    Germany    		2002
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Best Moments From the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang

    Take a look at some of the most talked about moments from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)


    The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. kick into full gear with luge, figure skating, hockey and alpine events. Two speedskaters with local ties also took to the track Saturday, with medals already on the line.

    #ShibSibs Maia and Alex Shibutani, Bradie Tennell, Take to the Ice

    Maia and Alex Shibutani and Olympic first-timer Bradie Tennell will be skating when team competition resumes.

    The #ShibSibs, as they’re known, will perform in the ice dance, while Tennell will appear in the women’s short program.

    Pictured: (l-r) Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani
    Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

    The team event consists of a men’s skater, a woman’s skater, a pair of ice dancers and pairs skaters.

    The Americans are second behind behind Canada after the pairs and men’s short programs. Team USA’s Nathan Chen had a disappointing night in his debut when he fell on a triple axel attempt during the men’s short program in the figure skating team event.

    How to Watch: Click here to watch the competition live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air live in primetime on NBC. 

    Must-See: Nathan Chen finishes fourth with a fall in team event short, says he let team down

    MORE: Love at first sight for Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim

    A Unique Slopestyle Course Spells Unpredictability

    Canadians and Norwegians enter the slopestyle competition the strongest in the field but one young American could bring an upset: 17-year-old Red Gerard. Gerard was the only American to make the final in Saturday’s qualifying round. He’s known for being a creative rider.

    MORE: Red Gerard's Electric Run Qualifies Him for Slopestyle Final

    Gerard is going up against Mark McMorris, the snowboarder who has dominated the event, and other favorites: McMorris’s teammate, Max Parrot, and Marcus Kleveland of Norway. McMorris, the bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games, has won a slopestyle medal at every X Games Aspen since 2011, but he was badly injured last year after crashing into a tree while snowboarding.

    Pictured: Red Gerard
    Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

    When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang.

    The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

    How to Watch: Click here to watch the medal race live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC. 

    Must-See: Bryce Bennett fastest American in downhill training

    New Jersey-Born Speedskater Loses in First Olympics

    Speedskater Carlijn Schoutens brings the best of both worlds to the ice at the Olympics: She is American but has Dutch blood running through her veins, and the Dutch traditionally rule the Olympic speedskating oval.

    The Dutch ruled again at her first race Saturday, the 3,000 meters, and Schoutens finished in 22nd place out of 24. It was the first speedskating medal of the Pyeongchang Games.

    Carlijn Schoutens competes in the Ladies 1500 meter event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. See Larger
    Photo credit: Getty Images

    The U.S. team had been hoping she will provide some early momentum for a team seeking to bounce back from the zero-medal performance at the Sochi Games four years.

    "I would count on her being willing to gut out a good hard 3K and we can always use that as inspiration," U.S. coach Matt Kooreman said.

    But it was never likely for her to win a medal in her first Olympics. At 23, she is still honing her skills.

    Pittsburgh Speedskater Eliminated in Semifinal of Short Track Competition

    The American short track-skating men got off to a good start Saturday, as three went through to the 1,500-meter semifinals: J.R. Celski, Aaron Tran and John-Henry Krueger, of Pittsburgh.

    But none of them made it to the medal round. Celski and Krueger were both penalized after making contact with other competitors, and Tran qualified for the Final B round, a consolation heat whose top finishers don't win medals, but came in last place.

    WATCH: John-Henry Krueger Wins Final Race of Olympic Trials

    US Women’s Hockey Face Finland in First Olympic Match

    Much of the attention has been on the unified Korean women’s team, but the U.S. women’s hockey team plays its first game against Finland.

    The American team famously include twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. American women have not won Olympic gold since 1998 and have a tough job ahead. Canada has taken home four straight gold medals.

    Watch live on NBCSN at 2:40 a.m. Saturday or on digital platforms here.

    Monique Lamoureux-Morando #7 (L) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson #17 of the United States Women's Hockey Team poses for a portrait on Jan. 16, 2018, in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
    Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices